Six crews of American M113 armored personnel carriers arranged deadly carousels for enemy near Bakhmut. VIDEO

A fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian crews of American M113 armored personnel carriers near Bakhmut has been published online.

As reported by Censor.NET, the video shows at least six American armored personnel carriers skillfully maneuvering on the battlefield, taking turns entering striking positions and hitting the invaders. A video recording of the coordinated work of the mechanized unit was made by Ukrainian infantrymen who were watching the actions of their comrades from the trenches.

