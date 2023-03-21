ENG
Warriors of 30th Brigade fire at Russian anti-tank unit with drones. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing fighters of 30th separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Ostrozkyi destroying a Russian anti-tank calculation with help of drones.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, the footage was posted by a 30th Brigade press service.

"The 30th Brigade is frying rachist anti-tankers with trophy grenades," the statement reads.

