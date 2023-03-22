Combat drones of 36th brigade attacked six groups of enemy infantry during night. VIDEO
Aerial scouts of the 36th separate brigade of marines named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilinsky attacked six groups of invaders during the night.
As Censor.NET reports, a video recording of the combat work of the marines-aerial reconnaissance was published on social networks. The recording shows that in addition to accurate attacks on the enemy's concentration, the marines also corrected the gunners' strikes.
