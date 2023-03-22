ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10596 visitors online
News Video War
17 187 47

Combat drones of 36th brigade attacked six groups of enemy infantry during night. VIDEO

Aerial scouts of the 36th separate brigade of marines named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilinsky attacked six groups of invaders during the night.

As Censor.NET reports, a video recording of the combat work of the marines-aerial reconnaissance was published on social networks. The recording shows that in addition to accurate attacks on the enemy's concentration, the marines also corrected the gunners' strikes.

Watch more: Soldiers of 36th SNIB destroyed assault column of Russians in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Author: 

elimination (4978) 36th separate naval infantry brigade (69) drones (2321)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 