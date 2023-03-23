ENG
Street fighting continues in Bakhmut, border guards repelled enemy assault, - State Border Service. VIDEO

In Bakhmut, the "Wagner" PMC tried to suppress the positions of the Ukrainian border guards with a "meat assault". Soldiers of Ukraine repelled the enemy’s assault

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Border Service.

"Soldiers of the State Border Service managed to repulse the assault and force the enemy to retreat with losses. In the video: the border guards liberally shower the Russian mercenaries with grenade launchers and send the Wagnerians to hell with fire," the message says.

