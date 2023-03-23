Consequences of night shelling of Kherson: hospital was hit, homes were damaged, - RMA. VIDEO
At night, Russian invaders shelled the central part of Kherson. The city hospital and civilian homes came under enemy fire.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson RMA, informed about this, Censor.NET reports.
"This night, the Russian army attacked the central part of Kherson. The invaders hit one of the city's hospitals.
Also, due to enemy fire, the homes of peaceful Kherson residents were damaged, and a car parked nearby burned to the ground," the message reads.
