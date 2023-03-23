More than 50 villages are almost completely destroyed by occupants in liberated territory of Kherson region, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Ukrainian citizens at an end of 393rd day of full-scale war with Russia.

The corresponding video was posted by Presidental press service, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"I have returned from Kherson region - my day was devoted primarily to this region. The security situation - our response to enemy shelling of Kherson region, counter-battery fighting and everything else our soldiers are doing to let the occupier know that we will not forgive and will not forget terror.

Today, the Russian army struck again in Kherson region, hitting Beryslav - the local administration, houses, museum... For some reason, even the historical museum in Beryslav is a threat to Russia... It is a state completely devoid of reason, a purely terrorist state, which we will neutralize.

On the free territory of the Kherson region, more than 50 villages have been almost completely destroyed by the occupier. In some places, more than 90% of the buildings in the villages are destroyed. But even in such villages, people are returning, and this is proof that life still wins. Today I visited one of the largest such villages - Posad Pokrovskyi. It used to be one of the largest before the Russian invasion. And we will do everything to make this village one of the largest again, we will do everything to rebuild our territories.

I am grateful to everyone who is helping to restore normalcy after the Russian evil. I am grateful to everyone who continues to work and provide jobs even in such difficult areas, to everyone who helps our warriors. I would especially like to thank each and every person involved in demining. It is a pleasure to see the fields of Kherson region cleared of Russian mines and shells being cultivated and inhabited again. Of course, there are still a few such lands and there is still enough work for our sappers and pyrotechnics... But I am confident that we will clear our land of all deadly manifestations of Russia. The whole of Ukraine will live," Zelenskyy said.

