Enemy does not stop trying to surround and capture Bakhmut. We are keeping him despite various deadlines and forecasts, - Syrsky. VIDEO

The Russians are trying to concentrate their main efforts on the Bakhmut direction. They do not stop trying to surround and capture the city.

This was reported by the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the key to the success of each commander is his constant work in subordinate units. This makes it possible to use them effectively on the battlefield and to perform assigned combat tasks in a timely manner.

"During my stay in the troops, together with the commanders, we agree on plans that will have a real result not on the map, but on the battlefield. When the enemy is numerically superior, to be side by side with my soldiers is a matter of honor for me. Thanks to the heroism and professionalism of our military, skillful and coordinated actions, effective use of maneuver and weapon capabilities, we hold the Bakhmut fortress despite various deadlines and forecasts," he notes.

Syrsky also adds that knowledge of the enemy and oneself opens the way to victory.

"So we carefully study his vulnerabilities in order to use our powers as effectively as possible. A successful strategy is always to be able to turn any situation to one's advantage. Today, our main task is to wear down the overwhelming forces of the enemy and inflict heavy losses on him. This will make it possible to create the necessary conditions that will contribute to the liberation of Ukrainian land and speed up our victory," sums up the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Read more: Over last day, 124 occupants were eliminated near Bakhmut, - Eastern troop grouping of AFU