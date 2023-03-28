ENG
SSU special forces destroyed the enemy TOR-M2 air defense system with help of kamikaze drone. ВIДЕО

Special forces of the Special Operations Center "A" destroyed the TOR-M2 anti-aircraft missile complex with the help of a kamikaze drone

As Censor.NET reports, Ukrainian soldiers published a video of the successful attack on social networks.

"On the account of our soldiers, this is already the fourth "TOR" since March! And, by the way, the task of these complexes is to destroy air targets at a distance of up to 12 km and at an altitude of 10 km. So we have a question: "what happened?" Another target was the Russian "Grad", which after hitting the drone also turned into scrap metal," the fighters write in the comments to the video.

