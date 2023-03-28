Russian aggression can end much faster if world is faster and more decisive, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 398th day of the war with Russia.

"I have returned from our Sumy region - today I was in Okhtyrka, Trostyanets, Sumy, at the positions of our border guards. The impressions are special. The region is next to the enemy. The threat is constant. The shelling of our border is constant. But life and our people are stronger than any fears. The recovery continues, business is gradually returning, people are rebuilding their lives.

I had the honor to present Okhtyrka with a special award as a Hero City. A city that helped save eastern and central Ukraine with its resistance. I congratulated Trostyanets on the anniversary of its liberation from the occupiers. He held a meeting with representatives of local authorities from Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

I had a special conversation with the head of the Border Guard Service. We talked about the protection of Sumy and our other regions, about strengthening the border guards who, together with the entire Defense Forces, are fighting on the front line.

By the way, today I would like to recognize our soldiers of the Luhansk, Kramatorsk and Donetsk border guard detachments who are effectively destroying the enemy in the Bakhmut, Lyman and Avdiivka directions. Thank you guys! I would also like to thank the mortar crews and aerial reconnaissance of our border guard units in the Donetsk sector. Well done, warriors! Of course, I thank the Sumy border guard detachment. I visited them today, had the honor to talk to them, to support them," Zelensky said.

"Today I want to thank each and every one of you who, at the call of your heart, in different countries, on different platforms, in different words, but equally honestly and strongly remind the world that Russian aggression can end much faster than is sometimes said. Faster, if the world is faster, if the world is more determined.

The destroyed Ukrainian cities and villages along the border of the terrorist state, Russia's constant blackmail and threats to destroy lives in other countries, the constant refusal to return true peace and the mockery of basic international norms are all sufficient reasons to press and fight, to not seek compromise and to care about the values of the world in a real way Really! Every day we achieve results for freedom. Every day we achieve results for peace. Every day, forcing Russia to suffer losses," the President emphasized.

