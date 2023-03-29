ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11551 visitors online
News Video War
34 416 52

Two enemy Ka-52 helicopters were destroyed by paratroopers of 95th brigade with "Stugna-P" ATGM. VIDEO

Fighters of the 95th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade destroyed two Russian Ka-52 helicopters with Ukrainian-made Skif/Stugna-P ATGMs.

According to Censor.NET, videos of successful attacks were published on social networks.

"The 95th FSV fired 2 Ka-52 helicopters from the Skif installation, which gave us nightmares every day. Respect to the guys! From the bottom of my heart," says the comment to the publication.

Read more: Reznikov: We will launch counteroffensive in April-May in several directions

Author: 

elimination (4992) 95th separate assault airborne brigade (40) helicopter_ (274) Stugna (39) ATGM_ (62)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 