Two enemy Ka-52 helicopters were destroyed by paratroopers of 95th brigade with "Stugna-P" ATGM. VIDEO

Fighters of the 95th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade destroyed two Russian Ka-52 helicopters with Ukrainian-made Skif/Stugna-P ATGMs.

According to Censor.NET, videos of successful attacks were published on social networks.

"The 95th FSV fired 2 Ka-52 helicopters from the Skif installation, which gave us nightmares every day. Respect to the guys! From the bottom of my heart," says the comment to the publication.

