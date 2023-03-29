ENG
Today, a step has been taken to protect our society from cynical Moscow’s manipulation of religion, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 399th day of the war with Russia.

Corresponding vidео was published by press service of President, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Ukraine has not lost a single week during the full-scale war: we are constantly adding strength to our state, strength to our Defense and Security Forces, confidence to our movement, movement to victory.

Today, we have also taken a step to strengthen the spiritual independence of our state, to protect our society from Moscow's old and cynical manipulations of religion. Ukraine is the territory of the greatest religious freedom in our part of Europe. This has been the case since 1991. It will always be so," Zelensky said.

See more: UOC MP held last service in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. PHOTOS

Zelenskyi (6389) Ukrainian Orthodox Church (164) church (83)
