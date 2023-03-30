Occupants targeted Lvove village in Kherson region with guided aerial bombs - RMA. VIDEO

In the morning, Russian aviation attacked the village of Lvove, Beryslav district, damaging civilian houses.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Оleksandr Prokudin, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"This is the crater left after the Russian army's air strike. About a dozen private households were destroyed. The targeted strike with guided aerial bombs was aimed exclusively at civilians in the village. Fortunately, there were no casualties," Prokudin commented on the video.

