We are preparing active actions that will bring victory closer - Zelensky. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelensky to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 400th day of the war with the Russian Federation.

The corresponding video was published by the press service of the president, Censor.NET informs.

"Four hundred days... Four hundred days of our defense against full-scale aggression. This is a colossal path we have traveled. All together - everyone who fought and is fighting for Ukraine. Who cared and cares for the state and Ukrainians. Who helped and helps our logistics. Who strengthened and strengthens Ukrainian stability.

Ukraine went through the most terrible days of that February. They survived this winter as well. A colossal effort behind these words... We had a spring last year that turned the tide of this war in favor of our defense.

Last summer and autumn, we proved that the spring liberation of our northern regions was no accident. The battle for Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy... The return of the districts of our Kharkiv region, the return of Kherson, the defense of Bakhmut and Donbass in general - this is the heroism of Ukrainians, which the world will not forget.

We are preparing our next steps, our active actions. We are preparing the approach of our victory. Let's do everything so that the day comes sooner when I can thank you, dear Ukrainians, for our victory!

What is the strength of Ukraine? If your intentions are good, the whole world will be on your side and help you. Because freedom and justice, humanity and respect, the peace deserved by the people must win," Zelenskyy said.

