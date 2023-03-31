There will be new Nuremberg - for racists, we will ensure it, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 401st day of the war with Russia.

Corresponding videо was published by press service of President, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"The main word today is justice. Justice for our state, for all our people who have lost their relatives, friends, health, homes, and normal lives because of Russian aggression, because of terror, the terror of the occupier.

We held special events in Bucha on the anniversary of the city's liberation and in Kyiv. The summit and negotiations, the second United for Justice conference... All of this is to speed up and intensify the global work for the tribunal on Russian aggression, for new warrants from the International Criminal Court for the arrest of Russian war criminals, for the sake of lawful and fair sentences that all Russian murderers and torturers must receive.

And they will get them one hundred percent. We will ensure this. We will find the formats, we will find the tools. We will liberate our land and all our people from Russian captivity. And there will be a day when the world will hear that justice for Ukraine has been restored. There will be a new Nuremberg against the racists," Zelensky said.

