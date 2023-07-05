RUSSIA KILLS TEENAGERS. Zelensky’s program speech & odious appointment Ukraine - NATO surprise. VIDEO

While the world is busy with Putin-Lukashenko-Prigozhin powerplay, russians continue killing Ukrainian children.

What happened in Berdyansk and Kramatorsk? What "surprise" does NATO prepare for Ukraine? What did President Zelesky say in his program speech ? Who is odious Olena Duma? And what’s wrong with the Law on English? Bogdan Butkevych and Olena Vostrova are explaining in a new issue of "BB Ukrainian Analytics" - a YouTube Channel about Ukraine and Ukrainians without censorship and propaganda.

Details:

- Ukrainian teenagers killed in occupied Berdyansk.

- Twin sisters are found dead after russian missile attack on Pizza restaurant in Kramatorsk.

- NATO: Estonian Prime Minister Kaya Kallas says about a "surprise" for Ukraine.

- President Zelesky’s program speech.

- Odious Olena Duma (who participated in the FSB special operation to discredit Biden) was appointed as the head of the Agency for Investigation and Management of Assets.

- What’s wrong with the Law on the Use of English in Ukraine.

