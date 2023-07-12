Fire in Russia: Almost 30 houses burned down in Shaidurikha village, Sverdlovsk region. VIDEO

Around 30 houses burned down in the village of Shaidurikha, Sverdlovsk region. Hundreds of people are still trying to fight the fire. Traffic on the nearest road is blocked. The villagers have been evacuated, but not all of them: some are refusing to be evacuated.

The village of Shaidurikha is located 90 kilometres from Yekaterinburg, with a population of around 400 people. A state of emergency has been declared in the forests of the district until 21 July.

