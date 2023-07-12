15 months in captivity: defenders of Zmiinyi Island returned to Ukraine. VIDEO

The defenders of Zmeinyi Island, Yevhen Kotliarenko and Oleksandr Kompaniets, returned home from Russian captivity.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine in a telegram, publishing a video, Censor.NET reports.

"Hugs, flowers, Ukrainian flags, bread and salt - this is how the border guards of the Izmail detachment and residents of Kiliya in Odesa region met Yevhen Kotliarenko and Oleksandr Kompaniyets, who were released from Russian captivity," the statement reads.

