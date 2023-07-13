Fighters of 47th brigade under command of Oleh Sentsov in captured Russian trenches. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 47th SMB "Magura" successfully stormed the position of the Russian occupiers.
According to Censor.NET, the group of Ukrainian soldiers was led by a well-known film director and former political prisoner of the Kremlin, Oleh Sentsov. A video was published online showing the moment when the soldiers were at the captured enemy position.
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
