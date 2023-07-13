ENG
"One is "200", other is "300": drone attacks two invaders trying to cross river. VIDEO

A Ukrainian drone operator attacked two invaders who were trying to cross a river in Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, one of the hijackers was killed when he reached the shore. The other was wounded and ran away, leaving the dead man behind.

