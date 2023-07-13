Final document of NATO summit is photocopy of Bucharest-2008, word "guarantees" is missing - Poroshenko. VIDEO

The fifth president and leader of the European Solidarity party, Petro Poroshenko, criticised the results of the Vilnius NATO summit.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the political party.

According to him, the only ones who contribute to the real Euro-Atlantic integration of our country are the Armed Forces on the frontline.

"The whole country has been living in hope for the outcome of Vilnius for the past two days. I don't see where those who claim that Vilnius was very successful for Ukraine have found an obvious victory. Unfortunately, yesterday's Vilnius was very similar to Vilnius in 2013, when Ukraine did not sign the Association Agreement. And I signed it immediately after being elected. And now Ukraine has not received a well-deserved invitation to join NATO, although the Ukrainian Armed Forces are defending NATO's eastern flank," Poroshenko said.

The fifth president noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are fighting better than any other NATO country.

Read: Poroshenko: NATO's indecision on inviting Ukraine means it's still afraid of Putin

"Unfortunately, the final document of Vilnius 23 is a photocopy of Bucharest 2008. The G7 statement resembles a protocol of intent only. Anyone who wants to look at it can see that the word 'guarantees' is not there. The only thing that is there is the beginning of consultations in case of a future war.



I know how I conducted these consultations in 2014. And in no case should we repeat it. We do not need words about open doors. If the door is open, let us in. If you don't let us in, it means the door is closed, and tell us the truth. But we have to thank our partners for the weapons, long-range missiles, electronic warfare, and air defense. Without them, it would be much harder," the ES leader said.

"And secondly, the quarrel that is unfolding around the summit is upsetting. Some people are attacking the authorities. Others blame Biden for everything. We will find out who is to blame after the war. And now we need to prepare for the Washington Summit in a year, because it was not Biden who appointed Tatarov, Duma, and ensured corruption worth 36 billion. The only thing in the G7 documents is the implementation of reforms. Judicial reform, protection of democracy, including parliamentary democracy, respect for human rights, protection of media freedom. This is our responsibility," Poroshenko concluded.

Read on Censor.NET: Ukraine outside NATO will only whet Russia's appetite, "Israeli model" will not bring peace - Poroshenko