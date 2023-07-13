6 more countries joined G7 countries with which we agreed on security guarantees for Ukraine yesterday - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 505th day of the war with Russia.

Corresponding video was published by press service of President, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"At the summit in Vilnius, we got good agreements for Ukraine with almost all partners. We had a very good meeting with President Biden, his team - Secretary of Defense Austin, National Security Advisor Sullivan. We met with everyone in the Group of Seven and with many partners in NATO. Now it's time to turn every such agreement into a concrete result.

We have the NATO-Ukraine Council, and this format should work in a meaningful way. We are preparing proposals to our partners. We have new agreements on weapons, equipment, and aviation, and we are now finalizing them. Today we also discussed the preparation of the Crimean platform.

We are continuing our very successful agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine on its way to NATO by preparing agreements with countries. Bilateral agreements. Only a day after Vilnius, six countries have already joined the seven largest democracies in the world with which we agreed on security guarantees yesterday. These are the Czech Republic, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden. Thank you! I am confident that the circle of guarantors will grow. Ukraine and the United States will keep a list of states that will join our joint declaration with the G7 on security guarantees on the way to NATO.

During the time available before the Washington summit, we must work with our partners to work out everything that was discussed in Vilnius, as well as to form new common positions that Ukraine and our soldiers definitely deserve," Zelenskyy said.

