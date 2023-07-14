Burning occupying tanker runs around his tank, which begins to detonate ammunition. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an enemy tank in a battle near Kurdiumivka near Bakhmut.

A video of a burning occupying tanker running around his tank, in which an ammunition package is beginning to detonate, was posted on his social media page by Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yuriy Butusov.

"Another one burned down for Putin. In the video, a Russian tanker is seen running in circles, trying to extinguish the fire on himself, but to no avail. While the occupier was fussing and burning, his T-80 tank, hit by an FPV drone with a munition from an RPG-7 hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher, burst into flames no less spectacularly as a result of the detonation of the munition. The fire show was filmed by the Asgard strike group of the Ochi aerial reconnaissance unit near Bakhmut in the Kurdyumivka area," Butusov said in a comment.

