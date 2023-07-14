Sniper and fire support company of 58th Mechanized Brigade is looking for mortar operators, snipers, machine gunners and ATGM crew. VIDEO
The sniper and fire support company of the 58th Separate Mechanized Brigade has announced a recruitment drive for mortar operators, snipers, machine gunners and ATGM crews.
The corresponding video about the vacancies was published online, Censor.NET reports.
"We offer: modern weapons, a modern system of command and control and battle planning, a progressive system of education and training, assistance in translation, as well as group walks, organic food, extreme adventures, and monster energy drinks. Join us," the video says.
