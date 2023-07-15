Fighters of Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 2 enemy tanks with FPV drone. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 120th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in cooperation with the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade destroyed 2 Russian tanks using an FPV drone: T-80 and T-90M "Breakthrough".
Censor.NET reports this with reference to Colonel-General Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky.
