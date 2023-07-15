Armored bridge-laying machine "Biber" based on "Leopard 1" works in Ukraine. VIDEO

During combat, the bridgehead can cover sections of terrain, such as bodies of water and gorges up to 20 meters wide. It can also be laid out within 2-3 minutes. The bridge is placed horizontally in a free console. Unlike other scissor bridge installers, this type of installation has the advantage of a low silhouette. In addition, during stowage, the crew remains under armor protection.

The video was posted by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov on social media.

Watch more: 15 months in captivity: defenders of Zmiinyi Island returned to Ukraine. VIDEO