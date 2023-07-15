ENG
In Zaporizhzhia direction, National Guard soldiers stormed one of enemy’s positions, approaching almost at close range. VIDEO

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, National Guard troops stormed one of the enemy’s positions, coming almost close to it. After successfully completing the task under cover of APC fire, the Ukrainian soldiers moved to fortified positions.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Operational Armed Forces of Ukraine telegram channel.

