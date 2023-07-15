During storming of enemy positions, soldiers of state special transport service captured 8 invaders. VIDEO
Soldiers of the State Special Transport Service captured 8 occupants during the storming of enemy positions.
Censor.NET reports this with reference to telegram channels.
"- Where are you from?" asked our soldier. - Donetsk, Rostov region," the occupier said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password