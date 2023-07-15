Zelensky: "Speed of ending war directly depends on global support for Ukraine". VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasises that the speed of the war’s end directly depends on the international community’s support for Ukraine.

This is stated in the address of President Zelensky, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, the President and First Lady of the Republic of Korea are on a visit to our country. This is a very important visit, a very important area of our international work. And this is the first visit of the President of the Republic of Korea to Ukraine in the entire period of relations between our countries.

Now that the speed of the war's end directly depends on global support for Ukraine, we are doing everything we can to ensure that such support is as intense and meaningful as possible.

In just 15 days in July, he held talks, meetings and events with the leaders of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Turkey, the Czech Republic and Poland. Also, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Sweden, Portugal, Spain and Canada, Australia and New Zealand, South Africa, and Guinea-Bissau. NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg, European Council President Michel, European Commission President von der Leyen, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

Addressing the student community in Argentina, communicating with the largest and most promising American investors and company executives.

Read also on Censor.NET: Zelensky calls on Korea to join G7 declaration in support of Ukraine

Today, Mr President of the Republic of Korea is here - very meaningfully. And we will maintain the highest pace of international work at all levels to restore peace for all our land and for all our people.

One of the most terrible things that war brings is division... We cannot leave a single person, a single town or village in Russian captivity. Wherever the Russian occupation continues, violence and humiliation prevail. I am grateful to all our partners - every leader, every politician, every public figure, every country - who truly support us in the belief that only the complete liberation of our entire Ukrainian territory will allow us to restore full force to the rules-based international order.

And, of course, my gratitude to all our soldiers. These weeks on the frontline have been very important. Marines of the 35th and 36th separate brigades. Artillerymen of the 55th separate Zaporizhzhya Sich brigade. The 47th separate mechanised brigade "Magura". Paratroopers of the "Seventy-niners". The 3rd separate assault brigade. 5th separate assault brigade. 80th separate airborne brigade. 57th separate motorised infantry brigade.

Read also on Censor.NET: Military education needs to be updated to reflect experience gained in war - Zelensky

I thank all of you! You are just all great! All of you who are fighting bravely, steadfastly, and hard for Ukraine!

Ukraine will definitely win!" - said Zelenskyy