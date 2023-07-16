Group of Russian paratroopers was eliminated near Bakhmut as result of assault by fighters of 3rd SAB and 28th SMB. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 1st Mechanised Battalion of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade together with fighters of the 28th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign and attached volunteer forces showed a fragment of assault operations in the Bakhmut direction.

A video of the assault was posted on his social media page by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, Yuriii Butusov.

The full uncensored video is available here.

