Occupier tries in vain to save himself from grenade, covering his face with his hands. VIDEO
The enemy soldier tried to protect himself from the grenade by covering his face with his hands.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the Russian occupier's futile attempt to survive was posted on social media.
"A Russian soldier near Kreminna decided to use an interesting tactic - to cover his face with his hands to protect himself from a grenade," the author of the publication writes in the commentary.
