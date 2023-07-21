ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10087 visitors online
News Video War
18 627 40

Occupier tries in vain to save himself from grenade, covering his face with his hands. VIDEO

The enemy soldier tried to protect himself from the grenade by covering his face with his hands.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Russian occupier's futile attempt to survive was posted on social media.

"A Russian soldier near Kreminna decided to use an interesting tactic - to cover his face with his hands to protect himself from a grenade," the author of the publication writes in the commentary.

See also Censor.NET: Soldiers of Pokrovsky Battalion of 109th Brigade of TRO destroyed enemy dugout and occupiers with anti-drone rifle. VIDEO

Russian Army (8962) grenade (84) elimination (4985) Luhanska region (1306)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 