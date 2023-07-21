Putin declares that Poland is hatching "revanchist plans" and is preparing aggression against Belarus. VIDEO

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin accused Poland of preparing armed aggression against Belarus.

He stated this during a meeting with members of the Russian Security Council, Censor.NET reports.

"As far as Belarus is concerned, it is part of the Union State, and aggression against Belarus will mean aggression against the Russian Federation. We will respond to this with all available means. The Polish authorities, carrying out their revanchist plans, will never tell the truth to their people," Putin said.

According to him, the truth is that "there is not enough Ukrainian cannon fodder" and soon "the Poles themselves, Lithuanians and all others who don't feel sorry for them" will go on the move.

We will remind you that the Ministry of Defense of Poland decided to transfer the military to the eastern borders of the country due to possible threats related to the training of "Wagner" mercenaries in Belarus.