Ukraine already has detailed plans to liberate territories that have been under occupation since 2014, - Klymenko. VIDEO

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has already prepared detailed plans for the liberation of the territories under Russian occupation since 2014. They include, among other things, a calculation of the forces and means that will enter these territories.

This was stated by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko in an interview with Radio Liberty, Censor.NET reports.

"Firstly, we have plans in place. We have also prepared the calculation of the forces and means that will enter these territories. This is a large number of people and a large amount of equipment," he said.

Klymenko explained that the Ministry of Internal Affairs is working together with the Ministry of Reintegration and the heads of the regional administrations of the regions under temporary occupation.

He noted that after the liberation of the territories, it is necessary to establish Ukrainian authorities there. To do this, all the necessary services should be launched.

Read on Censor.NET: "Offensive Guard" units will be disbanded after war, - Klymenko

"Of course, to ensure the safety of people first and foremost. You understand that we can enter these cities after the Russian troops have withdrawn from this territory, or we will enter a completely different territory that will be literally liberated by our Armed Forces. Accordingly, this is a war. And the enemy will move these cities. How, for example, can we enter Bakhmut? Is it possible to enter Horlivka? Horlivka is where people live. Bakhmut is a town completely destroyed by the enemy," Klymenko said.

He added that various scenarios are being considered, opportunities and needs are being assessed in order to quickly restore order in the liberated territories.

"You understand that since 2014, people living in these territories have a completely different perception of the surrounding reality. They hate us mostly because the Russian information policy was aimed at denigrating the Ukrainian government, Ukraine in general, all of us, our people who live and have lived in these territories," he said.

Read: Klymenko: 3.5 thousand Ukrainian policemen left in occupied territories

Klymenko explained that he was referring to the school, the authorities, the so-called 'security agencies' that worked in the so-called 'LPR', 'DPR' and Crimea.