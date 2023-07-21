Women’s military uniforms of Ukrainian Armed Forces - how volunteers dress defenders // NATO IN THE HOUSE. VIDEO

Ukraine has one of highest rates of women in armed forces among world’s armies, including NATO armies, but female military personnel do not have female uniforms. Ksenia Drahaniuk and Andriy Kolesnyk, guests of Maryna Danylyuk-Yarmolaieva in NATO IN THE HOUSE on Censor.NET, set out to solve this problem. They created the charity project "Zemlyachky.Ukrainian Front" to support and provide for women defenders at the front. As part of the project, Andrii and Kseniia provide women soldiers with the necessary ammunition, uniforms, shoes, protection, and "women’s humanitarian aid" kits. They also tell stories about women at the front, supporting and promoting the culture of the "woman in the military" in Ukraine and abroad.

Watch on Censor.NET.

