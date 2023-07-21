During liquidation of propagandist Luchin near Krasnohorivka, fighters of 79th SAB used cluster munitions. VIDEO
During the liquidation of Kremlin propagandist Mykhailo Luchyn near Krasnohorivka, soldiers of the 79th Separate Airmobile Brigade used cluster munitions.
According to Censor.NET, this conclusion can be drawn from the video of the attack on the group of occupiers with whom Luchin was moving.
The recording shows the first shell hitting, killing several occupants. The first and second shells on the video showed no signs of cluster munitions. However, the next two quite eloquently testify to their special design.
