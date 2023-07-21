ENG
Soldiers of 59th Brigade on three HMMWVs storm Russian positions under fire. VIDEO

Soldiers from 59th Brigade’s R.U.G. group on three HMMWVs storm Russian positions in east under artillery fire.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Butusov Plus telegram channel.

The second video shows the same events, but from the camera of the HMMWV gunner.

59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade (63)
