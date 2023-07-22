ENG
Air reconnaissance of Armed Forces destroyed enemy dugout with anti-drone gun using FPV drone. VIDEO

Aerial reconnaissance of the Pokrovsky Battalion of the Donetsk Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defence Forces destroyed an enemy dugout with an anti-drone gun using a kamikaze drone.

The Centre for Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shared a video of aerial reconnaissance destroying an enemy dugout, Censor.NET reports.

