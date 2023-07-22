Freedom. Equality. Variety. These are values we celebrate today in Berlin - Ambassador Makeev spoke at LGBT Pride. VIDEO

Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Oleksiy Makeyev took part in the Pride parade in Berlin.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on social media.

"Freedom. Equality. Diversity. These are the values that we celebrate today in Berlin and at the same time defend in Ukraine," diplomat Oleksiy Makeev said from the back of a truck with Ukrainian participants in the CSD parade.

Makeev added that the Ukrainian flag has two colours, "under which Ukraine protects the colours of the LGBT community". The Berlin Pride march was to involve 75 trucks and many walking groups, which moved from Leipziger Straße through Potsdamer Platz to the Brandenburg Gate, where the rally took place.

Among other groups, the Ukrainians took part in the rally, travelling in the back of a truck under the motto "Be Pride Like Ukraine".

