Former Odesa military commissar is served a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment. Inspection of territorial centers continues, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a traditional video address to Ukrainians in which he spoke about situation with Odesa military commissariat, nationalisation of a Russian bank and talks with Stoltenberg.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in Zelensky's official telegram.

The Ukrainian President noted: "Today, law enforcement officers reported to me on the situation with the former Odesa military commissar. He has been served with a notice of suspicion on charges of illicit enrichment and violation of the order of military service. It is logical that this story should not have ended with his release.

The State Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the Prosecutor General continue to carry out the necessary investigative and procedural actions. All details that can be made public will be made available to the public.

And in general, the inspection of territorial recruitment centres, i.e. military enlistment offices, is ongoing. And every such "office" violation somewhere in the military hierarchy, every attempt to somehow enrich oneself there, humiliates our soldiers, our heroes. Responsibility for violations is inevitable."

Read on Censor.NET: Scandalous Odesa military commissar Borysov dismissed from TCC, - Humeniuk