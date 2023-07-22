ENG
Navy river flotilla sailors destroyed a group of Russian occupants. VIDEO

During the operation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces sailors eliminated a group of almost ten occupants and an enemy warehouse.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a telegram of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy the enemy at sea, on land and in the air!" the statement reads.

The Navy also noted: "The sailors of the Navy's river flotilla hit the enemy's concentration of up to 10 people, three trucks and a supply depot!"

