In Odesa, people have been cleaning up aftermath of an enemy attack since early morning. VIDEO
Odesa has been cleaning up aftermath of Russia’s attack since early morning. Utility workers and citizens came to Transfiguration Cathedral to remove debris.
According to Censor.NET, the video was published by Novyny.LIVE in a telegram.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password