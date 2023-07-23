In Odesa, people have been cleaning up aftermath of an enemy attack since early morning. VIDEO

Odesa has been cleaning up aftermath of Russia’s attack since early morning. Utility workers and citizens came to Transfiguration Cathedral to remove debris.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published by Novyny.LIVE in a telegram.

