Fighters of 54th SMB eliminated enemy’s manpower on one of directions of front. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 54th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Hetman Ivan Mazepa killed at least six occupants.

This was stated by the Commander of the Land Forces Oleksandr Syrsky, Censor.NET reports.

