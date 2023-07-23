Odesa not only hates you but also despises - Trukhanov to Russians. VIDEO

In his address to the Russians, Odesa Mayor Henadiy Trukhanov stressed that the aggressor would not be able to break Odesa residents.

According to Censor.NET, his video message was published on the Telegram channel of the Odesa City Council.

Trukhanov noted that Odesa had experienced one of the most horrific nights and stressed that Odesa residents not only hate the invaders but despise them.

"If you only knew how much Odesa hates you! Not only hates but despises. Are you fighting little children, Orthodox churches? What can I say - your missiles even fly into cemeteries," he said.

Watch more: We protect culture and humanity. Russia is bringing its dismantling closer with terror, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

As reported, 1 person was killed and 22 were injured, including 4 children, as a result of a missile strike on Odesa. According to the OC "Pivden", the Russian-backed militants hit the port infrastructure of Odesa, and civilian objects were damaged due to missile malfunction.

According to the Air Force, 9 out of 19 enemy missiles were destroyed during the attack on Odesa region. The mayor's office clarified that more than 40 buildings in the city were damaged as a result of the barbaric nighttime shelling of Odesa.