RUSSIA’S GRAIN TERROR. Attack on Crimean Bridge. What’s next? / BB Ukraine Analytics. VIDEO

Crimean Bridge must be neutralized. russia killed the grain deal and wants to destroy the Ukrainian ports and elevators. What’s next?

And what is the role of Turkey and Africa in this situation? Bogdan Butkevych and Olena Vostrova explain in a new issue of BB Ukraine Analytics.

Details:

- Two trends in Ukraine: 1) effective work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to destroy russia's military logistics, 2) russia's attempts to blackmail the world and Ukraine by withdrawing from the grain deal.

- Naval drones blew up Crimean Bridge.

- russia kills the grain deal and attacks the Ukrainian ports and elevators in Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Mykolaiv.

- Interests of Turkey and Erdogan.

- Russian Ministry of Defense and Ukrainian Ministry of Defense exchange warnings.

- African countries are dissatisfied with putin's intention to destroy Ukrainian ports.

- Ukraine protects its infrastructure.

- What will happen next: the development of events.

- Why is this situation profitable or Turkey?

Subscribe for our channel

The channel of top news, analytics, and insights from Ukraine and about Ukraine.

Here we tell you the truth about Ukraine and Ukrainians without censorship and propaganda.

Here we give you insider information about what’s really going on in Ukraine.