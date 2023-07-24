Fighters of 66th SMB destroyed three tanks and IFV of occupiers. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 66th separate mechanized brigade from the Stugna-P unit destroyed 3 enemy tanks and an infantry fighting vehicle.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the 66th separate mechanized brigade.
