Marines of 36th SNIB destroyed enemy armored personnel carrier with help of kamikaze drone. VIDEO

Marines turned an armoured personnel carrier left by the occupiers on the battlefield into scrap metal. The aerial reconnaissance unit "Owls" of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilinsky destroyed a Russian APC.

This was reported on Telegram channel of the Strategic Communications Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

