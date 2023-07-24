In Bakhmut direction, snipers successfully worked on positions of occupiers. VIDEO
In the Bakhmut sector, snipers from the "Ghost" group of the Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytsky Separate Presidential Brigade successfully worked on the occupants’ positions.
This was announced by the commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password