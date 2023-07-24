In Bakhmut direction, snipers successfully worked on positions of occupiers. VIDEO

In the Bakhmut sector, snipers from the "Ghost" group of the Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytsky Separate Presidential Brigade successfully worked on the occupants’ positions.

This was announced by the commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: "They stole their own machine gun on front lines," - captured Russian from "Storm Z". VIDEO