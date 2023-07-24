"They stole their own machine gun on front lines," - captured Russian from "Storm Z". VIDEO
Convicted Tahir Valeev joined the ranks of "Storm Z" from Bashkortostan. He says that he was called to rebuild the destroyed cities, but he found himself under fire from his comrades, who also stole a machine gun from the front line.
About how "stormtroopers" are recruited, trained, and punished - in an exclusive interview with the Butusov Plus channel.
"They promised a good salary in the amount of 200,000 rubles, they promised help for children, relatives and that there would be a pardon," the prisoner said.
"And ours shot at us and the "AFUers" shot, it was a mess. Out of 140 of our men, 50 remained. Many were killed, many were wounded. The spirit is falling, they don't know what they are fighting for," said the Russian.
