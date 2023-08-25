RVC fighters offered "Wagnerians" to destroy Putin’s regime together: "Let’s end bloody meat grinder of SMO together, and then we’ll go to Moscow.". VIDEO

The RVC fighters offered the Wagnerians to unite and fight the Kremlin regime together.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a special video message from Russian Volunteer Corps published on social media.

"All things considered, your commanders and founding father were cynically executed yesterday. It is obvious to everyone that they were killed on the orders of representatives of the highest echelons of the Russian government. Therefore, now you have a difficult, but quite logical choice: either to join the stables of the Russian Ministry of Defence in the service of the killers of your commanders, or to preserve your honour and take revenge on their executioners by going over to the side of Ukraine," the address reads.

The proposal applies to mercenaries who have not committed war crimes on the territory of Ukraine.

