Combat work of SOF fighters on approaches to village of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

The SOF fighters published a video with fragments of their combat work near the village of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, the recording was made using a video camera mounted on the ammunition of one of the Ukrainian special forces.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces showed footage of combat operations on the outskirts of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. The Ukrainian Armed Forces were among the first to drive the enemy out of these positions. The fighting took place in extremely difficult conditions, under constant enemy artillery fire and close fire contact with the enemy," the commentary to the publication reads.

