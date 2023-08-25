Zelensky met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Fidan. VIDEO
Today, 25 August, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
The head of state announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.
The President of Ukraine and the Turkish Foreign Minister discussed many important issues.
"The formula for peace, preparations for the Global Peace Summit, risks associated with Russia's blockade of the Black Sea grain corridor," the statement said.
Zelensky thanked Turkey for its constant and consistent support for Ukraine.
